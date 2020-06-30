Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

26181 Vintage Woods Road Available 02/01/20 Amazing Single Family Home in Lake Forest! - This Amazing single family home is located in a beautiful Lake Forest neighborhood! This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home has upgrades throughout, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plan, beautiful fireplace, and LARGE private backyard! The backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's or just lounging around. Large 2 car garage with plenty of storage! Spacious park just blocks from the home! This is not a home that will last long! Pets OK upon approval! No utilities included.



(RLNE3267451)