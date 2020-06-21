26021 Galway Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly upgraded Single Family home in one of the prestigious area of Lake Forest North. Spacious two stories with 1609 sq ft living space, bright three bedrooms all at second floor, consist of a large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with double sink vanity and two more spacious bedrooms all have crown molding. Large two cars attached garage with long drive. Two full and one 3/4 bath rooms. Living room with gas fire place, separate formal dining room , gourmet kitchen and a cozy family room next to the kitchen. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and full splash. Ground floor has marble tiles and second floor is all carpets except bathrooms which are tiles. Two sliding doors to the rear yard which is good size for entertaining guests outdoor. The neighborhood is quite and is in good location. It is close to shops and schools. There are lots of upgrades that make it even much more attractive to make it a home. Easy Access to freeway I-5 and I-405 as well as Toll road.Landlords may consider longer than 12 months lease agreement depending on the review of applications and supporting documents.