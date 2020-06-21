All apartments in Lake Forest
Location

26021 Galway Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded Single Family home in one of the prestigious area of Lake Forest North. Spacious two stories with 1609 sq ft living space, bright three bedrooms all at second floor, consist of a large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with double sink vanity and two more spacious bedrooms all have crown molding. Large two cars attached garage with long drive. Two full and one 3/4 bath rooms. Living room with gas fire place, separate formal dining room , gourmet kitchen and a cozy family room next to the kitchen. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and full splash. Ground floor has marble tiles and second floor is all carpets except bathrooms which are tiles. Two sliding doors to the rear yard which is good size for entertaining guests outdoor. The neighborhood is quite and is in good location. It is close to shops and schools. There are lots of upgrades that make it even much more attractive to make it a home. Easy Access to freeway I-5 and I-405 as well as Toll road.Landlords may consider longer than 12 months lease agreement depending on the review of applications and supporting documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26021 Galway Drive have any available units?
26021 Galway Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26021 Galway Drive have?
Some of 26021 Galway Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26021 Galway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26021 Galway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26021 Galway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26021 Galway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26021 Galway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26021 Galway Drive does offer parking.
Does 26021 Galway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26021 Galway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26021 Galway Drive have a pool?
No, 26021 Galway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26021 Galway Drive have accessible units?
No, 26021 Galway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26021 Galway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26021 Galway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26021 Galway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26021 Galway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
