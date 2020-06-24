26 Dogwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This luxury single family house within the Highlands community at Baker Ranch in Lake Forest very nearby Irvine. Enjoy Resort style life just start from here! The home includes 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a powder room for guests. Expansive kitchen includes nook, two center islands, and walk-in pantry. Additional highlights include first-floor bedroom with private bath, Master Bathroom has separate shower and tub. Huge loft area connecting to open deck with sliding door to create a space for kids to play or for an office. Baker Ranch offers amenities for an active lifestyle which includes more than 40 acres of parks, a 1.4 mile walking loop and two state of the art recreation centers with pools, spas, BBQ’s, children’s play areas, sport courts and abundant space to entertain. Perfect location for shopping, Easy access to freeways 5, 405, toll roads 133 & 241.