Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 PM

26 Dogwood

26 Dogwood · No Longer Available
Location

26 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This luxury single family house within the Highlands community at Baker Ranch in Lake Forest very nearby Irvine. Enjoy Resort style life just start from here! The home includes 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a powder room for guests. Expansive kitchen includes nook, two center islands, and walk-in pantry. Additional highlights include first-floor bedroom with private bath, Master Bathroom has separate shower and tub. Huge loft area connecting to open deck with sliding door to create a space for kids to play or for an office. Baker Ranch offers amenities for an active lifestyle which includes more than 40 acres of parks, a 1.4 mile walking loop and two state of the art recreation centers with pools, spas, BBQ’s, children’s play areas, sport courts and abundant space to entertain. Perfect location for shopping, Easy access to freeways 5, 405, toll roads 133 & 241.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Dogwood have any available units?
26 Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 26 Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
26 Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 26 Dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26 Dogwood offer parking?
No, 26 Dogwood does not offer parking.
Does 26 Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Dogwood have a pool?
Yes, 26 Dogwood has a pool.
Does 26 Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 26 Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.
