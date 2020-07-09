All apartments in Lake Forest
25692 Fernbank

25692 Fernbank · No Longer Available
Location

25692 Fernbank, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bennett Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This great home located in the Bennett Ranch community comes with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,717 sqft with a private backyard. As you walk through the double door entry you see the vaulted ceiling in the living room. The downstairs has engineered wood flooring and carpeting throughout the upstairs. All bathrooms has porcelain tile flooring. Living/Dining room and breakfast nook include drapes, and Family room include shutters and built in book shelves. The inside laundry room has built-in storage cabinets. The Spacious Master Bedroom has mirror closet, separate walk in closet, and double vanity. Garage has plenty of storage cabinets. The front yard has attractive landscape with brick walkway. Backyard is private with brick patio, lawn, and plants. Move in ready and best of all this home is next to Cherry Park and the Aliso Creek Bikeway with its miles of trails. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and golf course. Gardener is included. Will consider dog, NO cats! You will love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25692 Fernbank have any available units?
25692 Fernbank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25692 Fernbank have?
Some of 25692 Fernbank's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25692 Fernbank currently offering any rent specials?
25692 Fernbank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25692 Fernbank pet-friendly?
Yes, 25692 Fernbank is pet friendly.
Does 25692 Fernbank offer parking?
Yes, 25692 Fernbank offers parking.
Does 25692 Fernbank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25692 Fernbank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25692 Fernbank have a pool?
No, 25692 Fernbank does not have a pool.
Does 25692 Fernbank have accessible units?
No, 25692 Fernbank does not have accessible units.
Does 25692 Fernbank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25692 Fernbank has units with dishwashers.
Does 25692 Fernbank have units with air conditioning?
No, 25692 Fernbank does not have units with air conditioning.

