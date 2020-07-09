25692 Fernbank

Amenities

This great home located in the Bennett Ranch community comes with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,717 sqft with a private backyard. As you walk through the double door entry you see the vaulted ceiling in the living room. The downstairs has engineered wood flooring and carpeting throughout the upstairs. All bathrooms has porcelain tile flooring. Living/Dining room and breakfast nook include drapes, and Family room include shutters and built in book shelves. The inside laundry room has built-in storage cabinets. The Spacious Master Bedroom has mirror closet, separate walk in closet, and double vanity. Garage has plenty of storage cabinets. The front yard has attractive landscape with brick walkway. Backyard is private with brick patio, lawn, and plants. Move in ready and best of all this home is next to Cherry Park and the Aliso Creek Bikeway with its miles of trails. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and golf course. Gardener is included. Will consider dog, NO cats! You will love this home!