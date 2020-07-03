25451 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Welcome to the highly sought-after Bennett Ranch neighborhood, in Lake Forest. This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home has been tastefully upgraded throughout, with porcelain wood plank flooring, baseboards, designer paint and plantation shutters. This home also has cathedral ceilings and lots of windows which offers plenty of natural light. The remodeled kitchen has quartz counters, newer appliances and cabinetry. The large master suite has a dual vanity, walk-in closet and large custom shower. Enjoy the backyard perfect for entertaining with the large pool and relaxing spa. This home comes furnished, with a lot of the necessities that you are looking for including paid solar!