All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 25451 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
25451 2nd Street
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

25451 2nd Street

25451 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25451 2nd Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bennett Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the highly sought-after Bennett Ranch neighborhood, in Lake Forest. This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home has been tastefully upgraded throughout, with porcelain wood plank flooring, baseboards, designer paint and plantation shutters. This home also has cathedral ceilings and lots of windows which offers plenty of natural light. The remodeled kitchen has quartz counters, newer appliances and cabinetry. The large master suite has a dual vanity, walk-in closet and large custom shower. Enjoy the backyard perfect for entertaining with the large pool and relaxing spa. This home comes furnished, with a lot of the necessities that you are looking for including paid solar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25451 2nd Street have any available units?
25451 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25451 2nd Street have?
Some of 25451 2nd Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25451 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
25451 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25451 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 25451 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25451 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 25451 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 25451 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25451 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25451 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 25451 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 25451 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 25451 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25451 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25451 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25451 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25451 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College