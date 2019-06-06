25362 Elderwood

Amenities

Peaceful Lake Forest home that backs up to hiking and horse trails. This home is a must see with 2644 square feet of beautiful living space. There are beautiful tile floors that look like wood throughout, no carpet in any room! Highly updated kitchen including gourmet appliances, Sub Zero built in refrigerator, gorgeous new wood cabinets and granite counter tops. You'll enjoy the built-in seating just off the kitchen with plenty of natural light and wrap around windows. There's an oversized downstairs bedroom with an attached, fully remodeled bathroom for your guests to enjoy. The wood floors continue upstairs throughout all bedrooms and hallways. You'll find the en-suite master bedroom and 3 large secondary bedrooms. The master has a large retreat that can be used as an office, man cave, bonus room, etc. This home has true pride of ownership with new windows, new air conditioning, roof, paint, plumbing and more. The large backyard is private with a gazebo and a gas line perfect for your BBQ. Don't miss this fantastic home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Lake Forest. Gardener is included. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-466-0620 candice@niguelpoint.com.