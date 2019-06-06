All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

25362 Elderwood

25362 Elderwood · No Longer Available
Location

25362 Elderwood, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
Peaceful Lake Forest home that backs up to hiking and horse trails. This home is a must see with 2644 square feet of beautiful living space. There are beautiful tile floors that look like wood throughout, no carpet in any room! Highly updated kitchen including gourmet appliances, Sub Zero built in refrigerator, gorgeous new wood cabinets and granite counter tops. You'll enjoy the built-in seating just off the kitchen with plenty of natural light and wrap around windows. There's an oversized downstairs bedroom with an attached, fully remodeled bathroom for your guests to enjoy. The wood floors continue upstairs throughout all bedrooms and hallways. You'll find the en-suite master bedroom and 3 large secondary bedrooms. The master has a large retreat that can be used as an office, man cave, bonus room, etc. This home has true pride of ownership with new windows, new air conditioning, roof, paint, plumbing and more. The large backyard is private with a gazebo and a gas line perfect for your BBQ. Don't miss this fantastic home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Lake Forest. Gardener is included. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-466-0620 candice@niguelpoint.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25362 Elderwood have any available units?
25362 Elderwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25362 Elderwood have?
Some of 25362 Elderwood's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25362 Elderwood currently offering any rent specials?
25362 Elderwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25362 Elderwood pet-friendly?
No, 25362 Elderwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25362 Elderwood offer parking?
No, 25362 Elderwood does not offer parking.
Does 25362 Elderwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25362 Elderwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25362 Elderwood have a pool?
No, 25362 Elderwood does not have a pool.
Does 25362 Elderwood have accessible units?
No, 25362 Elderwood does not have accessible units.
Does 25362 Elderwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 25362 Elderwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25362 Elderwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25362 Elderwood has units with air conditioning.
