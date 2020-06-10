All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 24855 Lakefield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24855 Lakefield Street
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:28 AM

24855 Lakefield Street

24855 Lakefield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24855 Lakefield Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Don't miss this wonderful home!! Charming end unit condo in a great community, close to schools, shopping and freeway access. This home has been beautifully designed and remodeled with wood flooring throughout downstairs living room and all 3 upstairs bedrooms. Newly renovated 2.5 bathrooms and remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, customized cabinetry and stainless appliances. A designer's fireplace in the living room and open floor plan family room. All bedrooms have beautiful lighting with ceiling fans. Laundry room is located in the spacious back yard next to the mobile tool cabinet. Sliding glass door to private patio. Enjoy less than 5 minutes walk to the beautiful Lake Forest Sail and Sun Club where your family can enjoy numerous amenities such as club house, fitness center, multiple pools, tennis courts, volleyball, basketball, kids playground, and various social holidays activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24855 Lakefield Street have any available units?
24855 Lakefield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24855 Lakefield Street have?
Some of 24855 Lakefield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24855 Lakefield Street currently offering any rent specials?
24855 Lakefield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24855 Lakefield Street pet-friendly?
No, 24855 Lakefield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24855 Lakefield Street offer parking?
Yes, 24855 Lakefield Street offers parking.
Does 24855 Lakefield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24855 Lakefield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24855 Lakefield Street have a pool?
Yes, 24855 Lakefield Street has a pool.
Does 24855 Lakefield Street have accessible units?
No, 24855 Lakefield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24855 Lakefield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24855 Lakefield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24855 Lakefield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24855 Lakefield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College