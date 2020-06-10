24855 Lakefield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Don't miss this wonderful home!! Charming end unit condo in a great community, close to schools, shopping and freeway access. This home has been beautifully designed and remodeled with wood flooring throughout downstairs living room and all 3 upstairs bedrooms. Newly renovated 2.5 bathrooms and remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, customized cabinetry and stainless appliances. A designer's fireplace in the living room and open floor plan family room. All bedrooms have beautiful lighting with ceiling fans. Laundry room is located in the spacious back yard next to the mobile tool cabinet. Sliding glass door to private patio. Enjoy less than 5 minutes walk to the beautiful Lake Forest Sail and Sun Club where your family can enjoy numerous amenities such as club house, fitness center, multiple pools, tennis courts, volleyball, basketball, kids playground, and various social holidays activities.