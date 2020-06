Amenities

dishwasher new construction parking air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

ALL UTILITIES & APPLIANCES INCLUDED (UNHEARD OF DEAL) 4 BD 2.5 BTH ATTACHED GUEST HOUSE ( No Garage Plenty of street parking) IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD IN LAKE FOREST, with Private Backyard, and private front yard, ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA, 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, NICE SIZE LAND SCAPED FRONT & BACK YARDS, NO GARAGE BUT HAVE A LOT OF PARKING SPACES, New AC Unit, VIEW FROM UPSTAIRS OF MOUNTAIN AND GREEN BUILT, Across from a great school, HURRY WILL NOT LAST!!!!!!!!!