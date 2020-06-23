All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 24547 Copper Cliff Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24547 Copper Cliff Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24547 Copper Cliff Court

24547 Copper Cliff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24547 Copper Cliff Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 FOR PRIVATE SHOWING Here is an adorable condo that is ready to move in. Custom paint, baseboards and wood flooring. Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings, view, balcony and 1 car garage. Big bedrooms with ceiling fans and crown molding! Owner will consider pets and the big indoor laundry room includes washer/dryer. Refrigerator is also included. HOA includes pool and spa and use of the Sun and Sail Club which has Clubhouse, tennis courts, volleyball and fitness center! Perfect location, easy to access freeway and toll roads. Close to restaurants, banks and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24547 Copper Cliff Court have any available units?
24547 Copper Cliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24547 Copper Cliff Court have?
Some of 24547 Copper Cliff Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24547 Copper Cliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
24547 Copper Cliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24547 Copper Cliff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24547 Copper Cliff Court is pet friendly.
Does 24547 Copper Cliff Court offer parking?
Yes, 24547 Copper Cliff Court offers parking.
Does 24547 Copper Cliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24547 Copper Cliff Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24547 Copper Cliff Court have a pool?
Yes, 24547 Copper Cliff Court has a pool.
Does 24547 Copper Cliff Court have accessible units?
No, 24547 Copper Cliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24547 Copper Cliff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24547 Copper Cliff Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24547 Copper Cliff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24547 Copper Cliff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College