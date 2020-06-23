24547 Copper Cliff Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 FOR PRIVATE SHOWING Here is an adorable condo that is ready to move in. Custom paint, baseboards and wood flooring. Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings, view, balcony and 1 car garage. Big bedrooms with ceiling fans and crown molding! Owner will consider pets and the big indoor laundry room includes washer/dryer. Refrigerator is also included. HOA includes pool and spa and use of the Sun and Sail Club which has Clubhouse, tennis courts, volleyball and fitness center! Perfect location, easy to access freeway and toll roads. Close to restaurants, banks and shopping!