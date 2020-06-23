24547 Copper Cliff Court

Amenities
PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 FOR PRIVATE SHOWING Here is an adorable condo that is ready to move in. Custom paint, baseboards and wood flooring. Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings, view, balcony and 1 car garage. Big bedrooms with ceiling fans and crown molding! Owner will consider pets and the big indoor laundry room includes washer/dryer. Refrigerator is also included. HOA includes pool and spa and use of the Sun and Sail Club which has Clubhouse, tennis courts, volleyball and fitness center! Perfect location, easy to access freeway and toll roads. Close to restaurants, banks and shopping!