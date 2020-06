Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN THE SUN AND SAIL CLUB.THE CLUB OFFERS POOLS,SPA`S,TENNIS COURTS,VOLLEYBALL COURTS AND A LARGE RECREATION ROOM.THIS HOME KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE AND ALL BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPGRADED.ALSO THIS HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS AND BERBER CARPET.IT IS ALSO LOCATED CLOSE TO SCHOOLS,SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS