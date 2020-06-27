All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
24201 Angela Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

24201 Angela Street

24201 Angela Street · No Longer Available
Location

24201 Angela Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Pool Home! Split Level 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With Large Family Room With Stone Fireplace With Mantel, Office With Built-In Desk And Bookcase, Ceiling Fan, Formal Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining Room With Tile Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator (AS IS), Double Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Water Filter System (AS IS), Corian Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting, 1st Bedroom With Built-In Desk, Mirror Closet Doors, Upper Hallway With Office with Built-In desk Area, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Doors, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Balcony, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub / Shower, Newer Windows, A/C, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS) Back Yard With Built-In BBQ, BBQ (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Near Park, Schools, And Trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24201 Angela Street have any available units?
24201 Angela Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24201 Angela Street have?
Some of 24201 Angela Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24201 Angela Street currently offering any rent specials?
24201 Angela Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24201 Angela Street pet-friendly?
No, 24201 Angela Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24201 Angela Street offer parking?
Yes, 24201 Angela Street offers parking.
Does 24201 Angela Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24201 Angela Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24201 Angela Street have a pool?
Yes, 24201 Angela Street has a pool.
Does 24201 Angela Street have accessible units?
No, 24201 Angela Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24201 Angela Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24201 Angela Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24201 Angela Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24201 Angela Street has units with air conditioning.
