24201 Angela Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Pool Home! Split Level 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With Large Family Room With Stone Fireplace With Mantel, Office With Built-In Desk And Bookcase, Ceiling Fan, Formal Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining Room With Tile Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator (AS IS), Double Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Water Filter System (AS IS), Corian Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting, 1st Bedroom With Built-In Desk, Mirror Closet Doors, Upper Hallway With Office with Built-In desk Area, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Doors, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Balcony, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub / Shower, Newer Windows, A/C, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS) Back Yard With Built-In BBQ, BBQ (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Near Park, Schools, And Trails