24152 Hurst Drive

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Absolutely stunning 4 bdr, 2 full bath SINGLE FAMILY HOME in one of the most desired location of Lake Forest! Curb appeal galore leading into a spacious PRIVATE COURTYARD. Elegant glass double entry door. Spacious living room with brand new laminate flooring adjacent to the dining area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. The highlight of the property is an INCREDIBLY SPACIOUS BONUS ROOM with a floor-to-ceiling BRICK FIREPLACE & SKYLIGHTS where you can spend endless hours entertaining friends and family. 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on main floor is perfect for visiting guests or in-laws. Upstairs 3rd bedroom and master bedroom suite with adjoining master bath and walk-in closet with brand new carpet.

Gated, very private front yard with plenty of room to entertain and low maintenance backyard where you can enjoy some quiet, relaxing time with your family and friends.

Close to Mountain View Park....schools... shopping...easy access to 5 FRWY...The Spectrum...and much more.

Property is also up for sale!