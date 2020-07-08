All apartments in Lake Forest
24152 Hurst Drive

24152 Hurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24152 Hurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Absolutely stunning 4 bdr, 2 full bath SINGLE FAMILY HOME in one of the most desired location of Lake Forest! Curb appeal galore leading into a spacious PRIVATE COURTYARD. Elegant glass double entry door. Spacious living room with brand new laminate flooring adjacent to the dining area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. The highlight of the property is an INCREDIBLY SPACIOUS BONUS ROOM with a floor-to-ceiling BRICK FIREPLACE & SKYLIGHTS where you can spend endless hours entertaining friends and family. 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on main floor is perfect for visiting guests or in-laws. Upstairs 3rd bedroom and master bedroom suite with adjoining master bath and walk-in closet with brand new carpet.
Gated, very private front yard with plenty of room to entertain and low maintenance backyard where you can enjoy some quiet, relaxing time with your family and friends.
Close to Mountain View Park....schools... shopping...easy access to 5 FRWY...The Spectrum...and much more.
Property is also up for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24152 Hurst Drive have any available units?
24152 Hurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24152 Hurst Drive have?
Some of 24152 Hurst Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24152 Hurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24152 Hurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24152 Hurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24152 Hurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24152 Hurst Drive offer parking?
No, 24152 Hurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24152 Hurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24152 Hurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24152 Hurst Drive have a pool?
No, 24152 Hurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24152 Hurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 24152 Hurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24152 Hurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24152 Hurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24152 Hurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24152 Hurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

