Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool basketball court tennis court bbq/grill

Beautiful home for lease in the quiet community of the Lake Forest Keys. Home is on a corner lot with a huge greenbelt in the back. Home has built in refrigerator along with a washer and dryer. Enjoy the Sun and Sail club with all its amenities including a gym, tennis and basketball courts. Swimming in three pools, a baby pool and a jacuzzi. Picnic areas to have barbecues.