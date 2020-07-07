All apartments in Lake Forest
24011 Alderglen Drive

Location

24011 Alderglen Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Beautiful single story home 3 bd + den + large bonus room, 2 bath with huge backyard - Spacious single story home with 3 bedroom + den + large bonus room, 2 bathroom, over 1900 sq ft living space. New kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful maple cabinets and granite countertops; Gas stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook ups in garage. New interior and exterior paint. Huge backyard. This home is located on a cul de sac and has easy access to the 5 freeway. Convenient to shopping.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24011 Alderglen Drive have any available units?
24011 Alderglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24011 Alderglen Drive have?
Some of 24011 Alderglen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24011 Alderglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24011 Alderglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24011 Alderglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24011 Alderglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24011 Alderglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24011 Alderglen Drive offers parking.
Does 24011 Alderglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24011 Alderglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24011 Alderglen Drive have a pool?
No, 24011 Alderglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24011 Alderglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 24011 Alderglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24011 Alderglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24011 Alderglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24011 Alderglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24011 Alderglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

