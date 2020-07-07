24011 Alderglen Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story home 3 bd + den + large bonus room, 2 bath with huge backyard - Spacious single story home with 3 bedroom + den + large bonus room, 2 bathroom, over 1900 sq ft living space. New kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful maple cabinets and granite countertops; Gas stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook ups in garage. New interior and exterior paint. Huge backyard. This home is located on a cul de sac and has easy access to the 5 freeway. Convenient to shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5415636)