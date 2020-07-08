239 Primrose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This highly upgrade previous Model home is for Lease for the first time . The house is open ,light and spacious with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and roomy loft .This model home features upgrade built in cabinetry and upgraded flooring throughout . The kitchen features and over sized island, with quartz countertops and tub decking. The outdoor living area is complete is pavers and a water feature. Too many features to list , this model is a must see! Camden Square community is located conveniently next to shopping, restaurant , entertainment and easy access to freeways.