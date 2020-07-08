All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
239 Primrose Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

239 Primrose Drive

239 Primrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

239 Primrose Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This highly upgrade previous Model home is for Lease for the first time . The house is open ,light and spacious with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and roomy loft .This model home features upgrade built in cabinetry and upgraded flooring throughout . The kitchen features and over sized island, with quartz countertops and tub decking. The outdoor living area is complete is pavers and a water feature. Too many features to list , this model is a must see! Camden Square community is located conveniently next to shopping, restaurant , entertainment and easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

