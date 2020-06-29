23462 Blue Bird Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Large home in 'Shadow Run' tract of Lake Forest. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and impressive stone fireplace. Travertine floors in dining and kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and extensive use of tile in kitchen and baths. Main floor bedroom and bath with shower. Separate family room with french doors to backyard. Large master suite with mirrored wardrobe closets. Gorgeous entertainers back yard with plenty of outdoor space with decorative brick paved patio and stack stone wall area out front. 2 car attached garage. Includes membership to the Lake Forest Beach and Tennis Club. Centrally located, close to schools, parks, shopping and easy freeway access. Wonderful place to live.