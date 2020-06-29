All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:08 PM

23462 Blue Bird Drive

23462 Blue Bird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23462 Blue Bird Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Large home in 'Shadow Run' tract of Lake Forest. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and impressive stone fireplace. Travertine floors in dining and kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and extensive use of tile in kitchen and baths. Main floor bedroom and bath with shower. Separate family room with french doors to backyard. Large master suite with mirrored wardrobe closets. Gorgeous entertainers back yard with plenty of outdoor space with decorative brick paved patio and stack stone wall area out front. 2 car attached garage. Includes membership to the Lake Forest Beach and Tennis Club. Centrally located, close to schools, parks, shopping and easy freeway access. Wonderful place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23462 Blue Bird Drive have any available units?
23462 Blue Bird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 23462 Blue Bird Drive have?
Some of 23462 Blue Bird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23462 Blue Bird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23462 Blue Bird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23462 Blue Bird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23462 Blue Bird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 23462 Blue Bird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23462 Blue Bird Drive offers parking.
Does 23462 Blue Bird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23462 Blue Bird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23462 Blue Bird Drive have a pool?
No, 23462 Blue Bird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23462 Blue Bird Drive have accessible units?
No, 23462 Blue Bird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23462 Blue Bird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23462 Blue Bird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23462 Blue Bird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23462 Blue Bird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

