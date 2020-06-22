23291 Guinea Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

LOVELY SINGLE-STORY HOME – Great floorplan with 3 large bedrooms, including a master suite. The kitchen has been upgraded to include granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Additional interior features: dual pane windows, crown molding, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, and mirrored closet doors. Huge backyard and large gated courtyard in front. Great location! Just across the street from Olivewood Elementary school, around the corner from Home Depot, Ralphs, and many fine restaurants. Just a few minutes to the freeway. Gardening service is included.