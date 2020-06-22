All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23291 Guinea Street

23291 Guinea Street · No Longer Available
Location

23291 Guinea Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
LOVELY SINGLE-STORY HOME – Great floorplan with 3 large bedrooms, including a master suite. The kitchen has been upgraded to include granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Additional interior features: dual pane windows, crown molding, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, and mirrored closet doors. Huge backyard and large gated courtyard in front. Great location! Just across the street from Olivewood Elementary school, around the corner from Home Depot, Ralphs, and many fine restaurants. Just a few minutes to the freeway. Gardening service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23291 Guinea Street have any available units?
23291 Guinea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 23291 Guinea Street have?
Some of 23291 Guinea Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23291 Guinea Street currently offering any rent specials?
23291 Guinea Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23291 Guinea Street pet-friendly?
No, 23291 Guinea Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 23291 Guinea Street offer parking?
No, 23291 Guinea Street does not offer parking.
Does 23291 Guinea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23291 Guinea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23291 Guinea Street have a pool?
No, 23291 Guinea Street does not have a pool.
Does 23291 Guinea Street have accessible units?
No, 23291 Guinea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23291 Guinea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23291 Guinea Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23291 Guinea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23291 Guinea Street does not have units with air conditioning.
