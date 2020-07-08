Amenities

23236-4 Orange Ave Available 06/01/20 **** 100% Upgraded, Upper Condo,Private Location w/ all appliances. Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and who does property management as a full-time activity.



- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Lake Forest location on El Toro, close to the large retail

centers and restaurants.



- Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space and plenty of Guest Parking (you will never have

an issue to find an open space at anytime).



- Upstairs Unit with Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout.



- AC units in both the bedroom and living room.



- Freshly Painted Throughout.



- Newer Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom.



- All of the Appliances are included: Large, Newer Top Mount Refrigerator, Washer, Electric

Dryer, Newer Stainless Microwave, Stainless Stove and Dishwasher



- Living Room Sliders onto Balcony Overlooks the Mature Landscaping of the Community.



- Lots of Privacy: All of the Four Windows Have an Unobstructed View.



- Kitchen Features Remodeled White Cabinets, Electric Oven and Dishwasher.



- Separate Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer.



- Hallway Closet next to Bathroom.



- Another Large Walk-In Closet Adjacent to the Bedroom.



- Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room



- Central Heating & AC. Ceiling fans in each room.



- Amenities Include Swimming Pools and Hot Swirl Spas.



- Easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.



- Very easy commute to Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita,

Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, etc. . .



- Rent is $1,795 per Month and an Extra $75 for the Water, Sewer, Gas and Trash (only electricity under your name).



- Minimum 12 Month Lease.



- OK with pet(s) with no extra deposit. Please submit first for approval or for your pet request.



- For faster response, please contact Marc by responding to this inquiry online



Thank you for your interest!!



Marc



(RLNE5742184)