Lake Forest, CA
23236-4 Orange Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

23236-4 Orange Ave

23236 Orange Ave · No Longer Available
Location

23236 Orange Ave, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
23236-4 Orange Ave Available 06/01/20 **** 100% Upgraded, Upper Condo,Private Location w/ all appliances. Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and who does property management as a full-time activity.

- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Lake Forest location on El Toro, close to the large retail
centers and restaurants.

- Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space and plenty of Guest Parking (you will never have
an issue to find an open space at anytime).

- Upstairs Unit with Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout.

- AC units in both the bedroom and living room.

- Freshly Painted Throughout.

- Newer Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom.

- All of the Appliances are included: Large, Newer Top Mount Refrigerator, Washer, Electric
Dryer, Newer Stainless Microwave, Stainless Stove and Dishwasher

- Living Room Sliders onto Balcony Overlooks the Mature Landscaping of the Community.

- Lots of Privacy: All of the Four Windows Have an Unobstructed View.

- Kitchen Features Remodeled White Cabinets, Electric Oven and Dishwasher.

- Separate Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer.

- Hallway Closet next to Bathroom.

- Another Large Walk-In Closet Adjacent to the Bedroom.

- Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room

- Central Heating & AC. Ceiling fans in each room.

- Amenities Include Swimming Pools and Hot Swirl Spas.

- Easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.

- Very easy commute to Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita,
Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, etc. . .

- Rent is $1,795 per Month and an Extra $75 for the Water, Sewer, Gas and Trash (only electricity under your name).

- Minimum 12 Month Lease.

- OK with pet(s) with no extra deposit. Please submit first for approval or for your pet request.

- For faster response, please contact Marc by responding to this inquiry online

Thank you for your interest!!

Marc

(RLNE5742184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23236-4 Orange Ave have any available units?
23236-4 Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 23236-4 Orange Ave have?
Some of 23236-4 Orange Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23236-4 Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23236-4 Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23236-4 Orange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 23236-4 Orange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 23236-4 Orange Ave offer parking?
Yes, 23236-4 Orange Ave offers parking.
Does 23236-4 Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23236-4 Orange Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23236-4 Orange Ave have a pool?
Yes, 23236-4 Orange Ave has a pool.
Does 23236-4 Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 23236-4 Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23236-4 Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23236-4 Orange Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 23236-4 Orange Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23236-4 Orange Ave has units with air conditioning.

