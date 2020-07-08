Amenities
23236-4 Orange Ave Available 06/01/20 **** 100% Upgraded, Upper Condo,Private Location w/ all appliances. Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and who does property management as a full-time activity.
- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Lake Forest location on El Toro, close to the large retail
centers and restaurants.
- Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space and plenty of Guest Parking (you will never have
an issue to find an open space at anytime).
- Upstairs Unit with Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout.
- AC units in both the bedroom and living room.
- Freshly Painted Throughout.
- Newer Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom.
- All of the Appliances are included: Large, Newer Top Mount Refrigerator, Washer, Electric
Dryer, Newer Stainless Microwave, Stainless Stove and Dishwasher
- Living Room Sliders onto Balcony Overlooks the Mature Landscaping of the Community.
- Lots of Privacy: All of the Four Windows Have an Unobstructed View.
- Kitchen Features Remodeled White Cabinets, Electric Oven and Dishwasher.
- Separate Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer.
- Hallway Closet next to Bathroom.
- Another Large Walk-In Closet Adjacent to the Bedroom.
- Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room
- Central Heating & AC. Ceiling fans in each room.
- Amenities Include Swimming Pools and Hot Swirl Spas.
- Easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.
- Very easy commute to Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita,
Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, etc. . .
- Rent is $1,795 per Month and an Extra $75 for the Water, Sewer, Gas and Trash (only electricity under your name).
- Minimum 12 Month Lease.
- OK with pet(s) with no extra deposit. Please submit first for approval or for your pet request.
- For faster response, please contact Marc by responding to this inquiry online
Thank you for your interest!!
Marc
(RLNE5742184)