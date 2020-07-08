22952 Aspan Street

Amenities
Beautiful corner lot, large single story home located in the amazing community of Countryside Homes. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms just a few minutes from the freeway perfect for those commuters. As soon as you enter the front door you are greeted with a huge breathtaking family room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and a cozy granite surround fireplace. Large formal dining area opens to the gorgeous chefs dream kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, breakfast nook with seating, ample cabinet storage including a pantry and stainless steel appliances and glass sliding doors to the back yard. Master bedroom retreat offers a side seating area perfect for a reading nook as well as a walk in closest, ensuite bath and glass sliding doors to the beautiful landscaped back yard. Other home features include; newer epoxy flooring in garage, electric car charger in the garage, newer toilets, tankless water heater and recessed lighting. Perfect location close proximity to shopping, 5 & 405 freeways, walking distance to community parks and schools.