All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 22952 Aspan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
22952 Aspan Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

22952 Aspan Street

22952 Aspan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22952 Aspan Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot, large single story home located in the amazing community of Countryside Homes. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms just a few minutes from the freeway perfect for those commuters. As soon as you enter the front door you are greeted with a huge breathtaking family room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and a cozy granite surround fireplace. Large formal dining area opens to the gorgeous chefs dream kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, breakfast nook with seating, ample cabinet storage including a pantry and stainless steel appliances and glass sliding doors to the back yard. Master bedroom retreat offers a side seating area perfect for a reading nook as well as a walk in closest, ensuite bath and glass sliding doors to the beautiful landscaped back yard. Other home features include; newer epoxy flooring in garage, electric car charger in the garage, newer toilets, tankless water heater and recessed lighting. Perfect location close proximity to shopping, 5 & 405 freeways, walking distance to community parks and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22952 Aspan Street have any available units?
22952 Aspan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22952 Aspan Street have?
Some of 22952 Aspan Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22952 Aspan Street currently offering any rent specials?
22952 Aspan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22952 Aspan Street pet-friendly?
No, 22952 Aspan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22952 Aspan Street offer parking?
Yes, 22952 Aspan Street offers parking.
Does 22952 Aspan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22952 Aspan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22952 Aspan Street have a pool?
No, 22952 Aspan Street does not have a pool.
Does 22952 Aspan Street have accessible units?
No, 22952 Aspan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22952 Aspan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22952 Aspan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22952 Aspan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22952 Aspan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College