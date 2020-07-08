22952 Aspan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful corner lot, large single story home located in the amazing community of Countryside Homes. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms just a few minutes from the freeway perfect for those commuters. As soon as you enter the front door you are greeted with a huge breathtaking family room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and a cozy granite surround fireplace. Large formal dining area opens to the gorgeous chefs dream kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, breakfast nook with seating, ample cabinet storage including a pantry and stainless steel appliances and glass sliding doors to the back yard. Master bedroom retreat offers a side seating area perfect for a reading nook as well as a walk in closest, ensuite bath and glass sliding doors to the beautiful landscaped back yard. Other home features include; newer epoxy flooring in garage, electric car charger in the garage, newer toilets, tankless water heater and recessed lighting. Perfect location close proximity to shopping, 5 & 405 freeways, walking distance to community parks and schools.