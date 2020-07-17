All apartments in Lake Forest
228 Bryce Run
228 Bryce Run

228 Bryce Run · (949) 220-1888
Location

228 Bryce Run, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3175 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Most popular floor plan in community of Parkside. This GATED Community in LAKE FOREST is developed by luxury home builder Toll Brother. Lake Forest Sport Park is across street of this community. When you step into this modern gorgerous home, you will love the spacious 10' high ceilings two-story foyer with an ornate staircase. This house features 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms plus a spacious loft which is perfectly for family entertainment. The open concept chef’s kitchen with an extra large center island with a breakfast bar, an abundance of counter space, and a sliding door that provides access to the backyard. One bedroom and 1.5 bath at the downstairs. Two guest bedrooms and master suites on upstairs. Additional office space can easily covert in to a bedroom. Easy maintenance back yard. Walking Distance to the Community Pool, SPA and BBQ Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Bryce Run have any available units?
228 Bryce Run has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Bryce Run have?
Some of 228 Bryce Run's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Bryce Run currently offering any rent specials?
228 Bryce Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Bryce Run pet-friendly?
No, 228 Bryce Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 228 Bryce Run offer parking?
No, 228 Bryce Run does not offer parking.
Does 228 Bryce Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Bryce Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Bryce Run have a pool?
Yes, 228 Bryce Run has a pool.
Does 228 Bryce Run have accessible units?
No, 228 Bryce Run does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Bryce Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Bryce Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Bryce Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Bryce Run does not have units with air conditioning.
