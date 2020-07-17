228 Bryce Run

Amenities

Most popular floor plan in community of Parkside. This GATED Community in LAKE FOREST is developed by luxury home builder Toll Brother. Lake Forest Sport Park is across street of this community. When you step into this modern gorgerous home, you will love the spacious 10' high ceilings two-story foyer with an ornate staircase. This house features 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms plus a spacious loft which is perfectly for family entertainment. The open concept chef’s kitchen with an extra large center island with a breakfast bar, an abundance of counter space, and a sliding door that provides access to the backyard. One bedroom and 1.5 bath at the downstairs. Two guest bedrooms and master suites on upstairs. Additional office space can easily covert in to a bedroom. Easy maintenance back yard. Walking Distance to the Community Pool, SPA and BBQ Area.