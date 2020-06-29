All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
22671 Fernwood Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 2:57 AM

22671 Fernwood Street

22671 Fernwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

22671 Fernwood Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A rare opportunity to lease a designer home that is as upgraded under the surface as on the surface. Throw a lavish party or entertain your family. Either way, this home will not disappoint. The interior has a flair that makes this home fun, entertaining, and one of a kind. Designed by a local architect and designer, that then lived in the home and is now available for you to enjoy. The wide open concept typical of Laguna Beach and other high end destinations, creates a feel of vacation whether your on permanent vacation or have a 9 to 5. $20,000 spent on a massive sun solar system for the pool which you have to turn down in the summer unless you like swimming in 90 degree pool water. There is also energy efficient pool equipment. This system creates 9 months of swimmable temperatures without using any paid energy. There is a separate solar system that heats the homes water before it runs through an energy efficient gas tankless heater, as well, resulting in very low energy costs. This coupled with new heater and hvac systems mean low utilities and clean air. The interior speaks for itself, but enjoy the photos. Other Highlights include a secluded green back yard. Drought tolerant landscaping. Energy efficient windows. Very large master. Downstairs bedroom with full bath right off the door. Epoxy floor in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22671 Fernwood Street have any available units?
22671 Fernwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22671 Fernwood Street have?
Some of 22671 Fernwood Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22671 Fernwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
22671 Fernwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22671 Fernwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 22671 Fernwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22671 Fernwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 22671 Fernwood Street offers parking.
Does 22671 Fernwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22671 Fernwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22671 Fernwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 22671 Fernwood Street has a pool.
Does 22671 Fernwood Street have accessible units?
No, 22671 Fernwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22671 Fernwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22671 Fernwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22671 Fernwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22671 Fernwood Street has units with air conditioning.

