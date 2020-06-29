22671 Fernwood Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

A rare opportunity to lease a designer home that is as upgraded under the surface as on the surface. Throw a lavish party or entertain your family. Either way, this home will not disappoint. The interior has a flair that makes this home fun, entertaining, and one of a kind. Designed by a local architect and designer, that then lived in the home and is now available for you to enjoy. The wide open concept typical of Laguna Beach and other high end destinations, creates a feel of vacation whether your on permanent vacation or have a 9 to 5. $20,000 spent on a massive sun solar system for the pool which you have to turn down in the summer unless you like swimming in 90 degree pool water. There is also energy efficient pool equipment. This system creates 9 months of swimmable temperatures without using any paid energy. There is a separate solar system that heats the homes water before it runs through an energy efficient gas tankless heater, as well, resulting in very low energy costs. This coupled with new heater and hvac systems mean low utilities and clean air. The interior speaks for itself, but enjoy the photos. Other Highlights include a secluded green back yard. Drought tolerant landscaping. Energy efficient windows. Very large master. Downstairs bedroom with full bath right off the door. Epoxy floor in garage.