All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way

2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Brand New Home, to be the 1st person moving in. This spacious new home at Brookhaven has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathroom plus a loft in upstairs. It features an open plan design, gourmet kitchen with island and all brand new shinning appliance. High ceiling, more windows and fashion design make this beautiful home more comfortable. It is close to park and huge community pool. Half miles from retail centers, stores
and restaurants. Near to Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, which offers hiking, biking and horse trails. Back yard will be installed soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way have any available units?
2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way pet-friendly?
No, 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way offer parking?
No, 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way does not offer parking.
Does 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way have a pool?
Yes, 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way has a pool.
Does 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way have accessible units?
No, 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College