2248 Arroyo Trabuco Way

Brand New Home, to be the 1st person moving in. This spacious new home at Brookhaven has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathroom plus a loft in upstairs. It features an open plan design, gourmet kitchen with island and all brand new shinning appliance. High ceiling, more windows and fashion design make this beautiful home more comfortable. It is close to park and huge community pool. Half miles from retail centers, stores

and restaurants. Near to Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, which offers hiking, biking and horse trails. Back yard will be installed soon.