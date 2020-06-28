22166 Summit Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Unbelievable! This end unit home takes my breath away and it will you too. With its beautiful spacious interior, vaulted ceilings, and hardwood floors you will feel like royalty from the moment you walk in. Step in your premium kitchen to granite counters, recessed lighting and a perfect location for entertaining. Stainless appliances and rich cabinets give it a premium feel. Feel like entertaining? Open the sliding door to the spacious yard perfect for those outdoor gatherings or spending time with the family. Venture upstairs and relax in your master bedroom with dual closets. The Master Bath has been upgraded with a large granite counter top and tiled shower. Newer dual pane windows throughout the home add additional value and will save you from increasing energy bills for years to come. The association includes a pool, tennis court, and more! Minutes from unlimited amenities including shopping, dining, and recreation, this home is absolutely wonderful!