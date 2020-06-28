All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

22166 Summit Hill Drive

22166 Summit Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22166 Summit Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Unbelievable! This end unit home takes my breath away and it will you too. With its beautiful spacious interior, vaulted ceilings, and hardwood floors you will feel like royalty from the moment you walk in. Step in your premium kitchen to granite counters, recessed lighting and a perfect location for entertaining. Stainless appliances and rich cabinets give it a premium feel. Feel like entertaining? Open the sliding door to the spacious yard perfect for those outdoor gatherings or spending time with the family. Venture upstairs and relax in your master bedroom with dual closets. The Master Bath has been upgraded with a large granite counter top and tiled shower. Newer dual pane windows throughout the home add additional value and will save you from increasing energy bills for years to come. The association includes a pool, tennis court, and more! Minutes from unlimited amenities including shopping, dining, and recreation, this home is absolutely wonderful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22166 Summit Hill Drive have any available units?
22166 Summit Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22166 Summit Hill Drive have?
Some of 22166 Summit Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22166 Summit Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22166 Summit Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22166 Summit Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22166 Summit Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22166 Summit Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22166 Summit Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 22166 Summit Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22166 Summit Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22166 Summit Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22166 Summit Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 22166 Summit Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 22166 Summit Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22166 Summit Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22166 Summit Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22166 Summit Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22166 Summit Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
