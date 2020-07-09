All apartments in Lake Forest
22156 Summit Hill Drive

22156 Summit Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22156 Summit Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
With six heavy grocery bags in hand & many hungry mouths anticipating your return, you thank your lucky stars that the gorgeous white cabinet, black granite counter tops & tiled floor kitchen is located right off of the front tiled entry way. You pop the bags down on the counter, also thankful for the quick five minute drive to the grocery store, & walk through the huge living room, equipped with durable rosewood laminate floors & an easy turn on safe gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. You peer out the glass slider, taking a quick moment to appreciate the gorgeous green valley view that can be easily seen from your patio, before summoning the troops to aid with dinner preparations. Before the chopping & sauteing begins, you pop upstairs & bask in the few moments you have in your huge master retreat. The master bedroom features a large closet big enough for all of your shoes & an en suite with a soaker tub. You check the other two large upstairs carpeted bedrooms & the one shared bathroom for stragglers who may be attempting to avoid assigned choirs. Then you head down the slip free carpeted stairway to address the task of dinner preparations. With a fresh coat of paint throughout and enough storage to hide ALL of the toys, you are thankful that the only work you'll have to do is the kind that requires rinsing and placing dishes in the Bosch dishwasher. So pack your bags folks & move on into this turn key home...but be quick about it, as this one won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22156 Summit Hill Drive have any available units?
22156 Summit Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22156 Summit Hill Drive have?
Some of 22156 Summit Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22156 Summit Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22156 Summit Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22156 Summit Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22156 Summit Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22156 Summit Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22156 Summit Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 22156 Summit Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22156 Summit Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22156 Summit Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 22156 Summit Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22156 Summit Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 22156 Summit Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22156 Summit Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22156 Summit Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22156 Summit Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22156 Summit Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
