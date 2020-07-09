22156 Summit Hill Drive

Amenities

With six heavy grocery bags in hand & many hungry mouths anticipating your return, you thank your lucky stars that the gorgeous white cabinet, black granite counter tops & tiled floor kitchen is located right off of the front tiled entry way. You pop the bags down on the counter, also thankful for the quick five minute drive to the grocery store, & walk through the huge living room, equipped with durable rosewood laminate floors & an easy turn on safe gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. You peer out the glass slider, taking a quick moment to appreciate the gorgeous green valley view that can be easily seen from your patio, before summoning the troops to aid with dinner preparations. Before the chopping & sauteing begins, you pop upstairs & bask in the few moments you have in your huge master retreat. The master bedroom features a large closet big enough for all of your shoes & an en suite with a soaker tub. You check the other two large upstairs carpeted bedrooms & the one shared bathroom for stragglers who may be attempting to avoid assigned choirs. Then you head down the slip free carpeted stairway to address the task of dinner preparations. With a fresh coat of paint throughout and enough storage to hide ALL of the toys, you are thankful that the only work you'll have to do is the kind that requires rinsing and placing dishes in the Bosch dishwasher. So pack your bags folks & move on into this turn key home...but be quick about it, as this one won't last long!!!