Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22092 Summit Hill Drive

22092 Summit Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22092 Summit Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
For more information on this property please contact the property manager Tahnee Merideth -
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Come and take a tour today using our automated Rently lock box. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Register for a tour to see this property for yourself.

Lovely 2 story home within the Grandview Crest Community in Lake Forest! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and upgraded baseboards. There are expansive windows throughout the home, flooding each room with natural light. As you enter the home you are greeted by a formal, step-down living room with a cozy fireplace and view of the patio. The bright kitchen comes with a dishwasher, microwave & stove and lots of cabinets for storage. With patio access from the kitchen and dining area, enjoy the luxury of indoor/outdoor living on the stone patio and backyard where you can BBQ, entertain, or relax and enjoy the view. Upstairs you find 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large two-car garage and laundry area is accessed directly through the kitchen. The Grandview Crest Community features many amenities including two sparkling swimming pools, as well as tennis and basketball courts & abundant guest parking for visitors.This home is conveniently located within minutes of the Lake Forest Recreation Center, including an 86-acre sports park, the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park and 23 hiking trails.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22092 Summit Hill Drive have any available units?
22092 Summit Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22092 Summit Hill Drive have?
Some of 22092 Summit Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22092 Summit Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22092 Summit Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22092 Summit Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22092 Summit Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22092 Summit Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22092 Summit Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 22092 Summit Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22092 Summit Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22092 Summit Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22092 Summit Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 22092 Summit Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 22092 Summit Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22092 Summit Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22092 Summit Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22092 Summit Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22092 Summit Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

