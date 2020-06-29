22092 Summit Hill Drive

Amenities

For more information on this property please contact the property manager Tahnee Merideth -

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



Lovely 2 story home within the Grandview Crest Community in Lake Forest! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and upgraded baseboards. There are expansive windows throughout the home, flooding each room with natural light. As you enter the home you are greeted by a formal, step-down living room with a cozy fireplace and view of the patio. The bright kitchen comes with a dishwasher, microwave & stove and lots of cabinets for storage. With patio access from the kitchen and dining area, enjoy the luxury of indoor/outdoor living on the stone patio and backyard where you can BBQ, entertain, or relax and enjoy the view. Upstairs you find 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large two-car garage and laundry area is accessed directly through the kitchen. The Grandview Crest Community features many amenities including two sparkling swimming pools, as well as tennis and basketball courts & abundant guest parking for visitors.This home is conveniently located within minutes of the Lake Forest Recreation Center, including an 86-acre sports park, the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park and 23 hiking trails.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

