22 Saucito Available 07/01/19 Four Bedroom Home with Amazing Views - Heres an amazing home, located on a corner, flag lot with a private driveway and boasts amazing views from two sides. It features Mediterranean architecture, four bedrooms including a master retreat, an office with vaulted ceilings, three-and-one-half bathrooms, three fireplaces, inside laundry and a three-car garage. The main floor features a circular staircase and skylight, real wood flooring throughout the entire downstairs, an open kitchen-family room with an island in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers a center island, gorgeous granite countertops, double ovens, built-in desk & a breakfast nook overlooking the spacious family room with fireplace.



Upstairs are 4 bedrooms including a huge master bedroom in a lavish master suite with tranquil views, volume ceilings, retreat area with double-sided fireplace & a spa-like bath with sit-down vanity & walk-in closet. A double-door balcony is featured in another bedroom which shares a jack-and-jill bath with a third bedroom. The fourth bedroom has its own private bathroom. The 3-car garage offers lots of extra storage. Enjoy the sounds of nature while relaxing or entertaining in the wraparound yard with one-of-a-kind canyon & hillside views. Lots of shopping, dining, community pool, parks, tennis, hiking & biking trails & award winning schools. Close to IrvineSpectrum Center.



No Pets Allowed



