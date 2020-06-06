All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 22 Saucito.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
22 Saucito
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

22 Saucito

22 Saucito · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Saucito, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
22 Saucito Available 07/01/19 Four Bedroom Home with Amazing Views - Heres an amazing home, located on a corner, flag lot with a private driveway and boasts amazing views from two sides. It features Mediterranean architecture, four bedrooms including a master retreat, an office with vaulted ceilings, three-and-one-half bathrooms, three fireplaces, inside laundry and a three-car garage. The main floor features a circular staircase and skylight, real wood flooring throughout the entire downstairs, an open kitchen-family room with an island in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers a center island, gorgeous granite countertops, double ovens, built-in desk & a breakfast nook overlooking the spacious family room with fireplace.

Upstairs are 4 bedrooms including a huge master bedroom in a lavish master suite with tranquil views, volume ceilings, retreat area with double-sided fireplace & a spa-like bath with sit-down vanity & walk-in closet. A double-door balcony is featured in another bedroom which shares a jack-and-jill bath with a third bedroom. The fourth bedroom has its own private bathroom. The 3-car garage offers lots of extra storage. Enjoy the sounds of nature while relaxing or entertaining in the wraparound yard with one-of-a-kind canyon & hillside views. Lots of shopping, dining, community pool, parks, tennis, hiking & biking trails & award winning schools. Close to IrvineSpectrum Center.

Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepropertymanagement.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4367415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Saucito have any available units?
22 Saucito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22 Saucito have?
Some of 22 Saucito's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Saucito currently offering any rent specials?
22 Saucito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Saucito pet-friendly?
No, 22 Saucito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22 Saucito offer parking?
Yes, 22 Saucito offers parking.
Does 22 Saucito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Saucito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Saucito have a pool?
Yes, 22 Saucito has a pool.
Does 22 Saucito have accessible units?
No, 22 Saucito does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Saucito have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Saucito does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Saucito have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Saucito does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College