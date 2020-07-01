21738 Lake Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Located in the highly sought after community of Lakeside Park with access to the Sun and Sail Club, this spacious townhome has been beautifully remodeled throughout and is ready for move-in. Light and bright with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen offers crisp white cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a center island with counter seating and is open to the family room with fireplace. Large living room with ceiling fan and wet bar. Enjoy the private and spacious gated patio with 2 assigned covered carports conveniently located right behind the unit. Prime, interior location. Just a short stroll to the amazing Sun and Sail association that offers resort-style amenities including multiple pools and tennis courts, volleyball, beautiful lake, play areas, exercise facilities, club house, BBQ area with picnic tables and more. Award winning Saddleback Valley Unified school district. Short distance to elementary, middle and high school. Just minutes to the Irvine Spectrum Center, Shopping, Dining and Entertainment.