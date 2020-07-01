All apartments in Lake Forest
21738 Lake Vista Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

21738 Lake Vista Drive

21738 Lake Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21738 Lake Vista Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in the highly sought after community of Lakeside Park with access to the Sun and Sail Club, this spacious townhome has been beautifully remodeled throughout and is ready for move-in. Light and bright with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen offers crisp white cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a center island with counter seating and is open to the family room with fireplace. Large living room with ceiling fan and wet bar. Enjoy the private and spacious gated patio with 2 assigned covered carports conveniently located right behind the unit. Prime, interior location. Just a short stroll to the amazing Sun and Sail association that offers resort-style amenities including multiple pools and tennis courts, volleyball, beautiful lake, play areas, exercise facilities, club house, BBQ area with picnic tables and more. Award winning Saddleback Valley Unified school district. Short distance to elementary, middle and high school. Just minutes to the Irvine Spectrum Center, Shopping, Dining and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21738 Lake Vista Drive have any available units?
21738 Lake Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21738 Lake Vista Drive have?
Some of 21738 Lake Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21738 Lake Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21738 Lake Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21738 Lake Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21738 Lake Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21738 Lake Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21738 Lake Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 21738 Lake Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21738 Lake Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21738 Lake Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21738 Lake Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 21738 Lake Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 21738 Lake Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21738 Lake Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21738 Lake Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21738 Lake Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21738 Lake Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

