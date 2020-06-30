21682 Superior Lane

Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Lake Forest on the lake! - Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Lake Forest on the lake! This home has a brand new kitchen, appliances, flooring and paint! There is 1400 SQFT of brand new vinyl wood flooring and NO carpet. Inside full size laundry room. There is a two car garage with plenty of room for storage. Lake Forest Sun & Sail Club Membership Included in the rent. Association pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts & gym.
Brand new AC just installed!
Call today for further details and showing times.
Wethergage Management
949-380-1323
(RLNE2049767)