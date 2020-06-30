All apartments in Lake Forest
21682 Superior Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

21682 Superior Lane

21682 Superior Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21682 Superior Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Lake Forest on the lake! - Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Lake Forest on the lake! This home has a brand new kitchen, appliances, flooring and paint! There is 1400 SQFT of brand new vinyl wood flooring and NO carpet. Inside full size laundry room. There is a two car garage with plenty of room for storage. Lake Forest Sun & Sail Club Membership Included in the rent. Association pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts & gym.

Brand new AC just installed!

Call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE2049767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21682 Superior Lane have any available units?
21682 Superior Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21682 Superior Lane have?
Some of 21682 Superior Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21682 Superior Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21682 Superior Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21682 Superior Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21682 Superior Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21682 Superior Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21682 Superior Lane offers parking.
Does 21682 Superior Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21682 Superior Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21682 Superior Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21682 Superior Lane has a pool.
Does 21682 Superior Lane have accessible units?
No, 21682 Superior Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21682 Superior Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21682 Superior Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21682 Superior Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21682 Superior Lane has units with air conditioning.

