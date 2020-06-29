21542 Sterling Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Sterling Heights Neighborhood has a spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2 story home available. One bedroom and bath located on the first floor. Home comes with stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, all New. 2 car attached garage, with washer/dryer hookups. Cozy Fireplace, Family room, Wet bar. Master bedroom is very spacious with attached bathroom, double sinks. Walk in closet in master, other closets are good size. New Paint, Carpet and vinyl wood grain flooring. Tenant pays all utilities, Owner pays Gardening service. Pets welcome (limit 2 with additional deposit). Tenant must purchase Renters insurance.