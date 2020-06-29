All apartments in Lake Forest
21542 Sterling Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

21542 Sterling Drive

21542 Sterling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21542 Sterling Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sterling Heights Neighborhood has a spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2 story home available. One bedroom and bath located on the first floor. Home comes with stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, all New. 2 car attached garage, with washer/dryer hookups. Cozy Fireplace, Family room, Wet bar. Master bedroom is very spacious with attached bathroom, double sinks. Walk in closet in master, other closets are good size. New Paint, Carpet and vinyl wood grain flooring. Tenant pays all utilities, Owner pays Gardening service. Pets welcome (limit 2 with additional deposit). Tenant must purchase Renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21542 Sterling Drive have any available units?
21542 Sterling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21542 Sterling Drive have?
Some of 21542 Sterling Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21542 Sterling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21542 Sterling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21542 Sterling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21542 Sterling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21542 Sterling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21542 Sterling Drive offers parking.
Does 21542 Sterling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21542 Sterling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21542 Sterling Drive have a pool?
No, 21542 Sterling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21542 Sterling Drive have accessible units?
No, 21542 Sterling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21542 Sterling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21542 Sterling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21542 Sterling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21542 Sterling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
