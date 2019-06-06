All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated April 14 2020

21521 N SITIO VERANO

21521 Sitio Verano · No Longer Available
Location

21521 Sitio Verano, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
Gorgeous cul-de-sac home in beautiful Forest Creek neighborhood! Clean and sharp, near schools, parks, shopping and dining. Membership access to Sun and Sail club. Large master bedroom with Walk-in closet, spacious family room with fireplace. Formal dining room. New double pane windows, patio doors and custom wood shutters. Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Each room of house is uniquely designed by a professional interior designer. Spacious backyard for leisure and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21521 N SITIO VERANO have any available units?
21521 N SITIO VERANO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21521 N SITIO VERANO have?
Some of 21521 N SITIO VERANO's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21521 N SITIO VERANO currently offering any rent specials?
21521 N SITIO VERANO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21521 N SITIO VERANO pet-friendly?
No, 21521 N SITIO VERANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21521 N SITIO VERANO offer parking?
No, 21521 N SITIO VERANO does not offer parking.
Does 21521 N SITIO VERANO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21521 N SITIO VERANO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21521 N SITIO VERANO have a pool?
No, 21521 N SITIO VERANO does not have a pool.
Does 21521 N SITIO VERANO have accessible units?
No, 21521 N SITIO VERANO does not have accessible units.
Does 21521 N SITIO VERANO have units with dishwashers?
No, 21521 N SITIO VERANO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21521 N SITIO VERANO have units with air conditioning?
No, 21521 N SITIO VERANO does not have units with air conditioning.
