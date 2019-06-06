21521 N SITIO VERANO

Amenities

Gorgeous cul-de-sac home in beautiful Forest Creek neighborhood! Clean and sharp, near schools, parks, shopping and dining. Membership access to Sun and Sail club. Large master bedroom with Walk-in closet, spacious family room with fireplace. Formal dining room. New double pane windows, patio doors and custom wood shutters. Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Each room of house is uniquely designed by a professional interior designer. Spacious backyard for leisure and recreation.