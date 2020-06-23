21441 Calle De Oro

Amenities

Single story on a cul-de-sac street completely painted inside and new carpet installed. Enter into a large living room with cathedral ceilings with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen with an island, light wood cabinets, corian counters and center island with pendant lighting opening to a family room. Double sinks, double ovens, microwave, refrigerator and 4 gas burner stove. Tile flooring in hallway, kitchen and bathrooms. Mirrored wardrobes, blinds on windows. Built in storage cabinets in 2 car attached garage. Gardener included along with membership to Lake Forest II for swimming, tennis and fitness. Easy Access to freeway