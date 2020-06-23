All apartments in Lake Forest
21441 Calle De Oro

Location

21441 Calle De Oro, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Single story on a cul-de-sac street completely painted inside and new carpet installed. Enter into a large living room with cathedral ceilings with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen with an island, light wood cabinets, corian counters and center island with pendant lighting opening to a family room. Double sinks, double ovens, microwave, refrigerator and 4 gas burner stove. Tile flooring in hallway, kitchen and bathrooms. Mirrored wardrobes, blinds on windows. Built in storage cabinets in 2 car attached garage. Gardener included along with membership to Lake Forest II for swimming, tennis and fitness. Easy Access to freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21441 Calle De Oro have any available units?
21441 Calle De Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21441 Calle De Oro have?
Some of 21441 Calle De Oro's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21441 Calle De Oro currently offering any rent specials?
21441 Calle De Oro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21441 Calle De Oro pet-friendly?
No, 21441 Calle De Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21441 Calle De Oro offer parking?
Yes, 21441 Calle De Oro does offer parking.
Does 21441 Calle De Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21441 Calle De Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21441 Calle De Oro have a pool?
No, 21441 Calle De Oro does not have a pool.
Does 21441 Calle De Oro have accessible units?
No, 21441 Calle De Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 21441 Calle De Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21441 Calle De Oro has units with dishwashers.
Does 21441 Calle De Oro have units with air conditioning?
No, 21441 Calle De Oro does not have units with air conditioning.
