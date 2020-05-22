21314 TUPELO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful townhome with an amazing floor plan! End Unit. Spacious floor plan. Large living room with dining area perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets! 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space! HUGE balcony with direct access from both rooms! Close to the community pool/spa! Driveway plus 1 car garage with direct access to front entry. Close to shopping and freeways!Lots of guest parking!