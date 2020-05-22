21314 Tupelo Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Serrano Highlands
Beautiful townhome with an amazing floor plan! End Unit. Spacious floor plan. Large living room with dining area perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets! 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space! HUGE balcony with direct access from both rooms! Close to the community pool/spa! Driveway plus 1 car garage with direct access to front entry. Close to shopping and freeways!Lots of guest parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
