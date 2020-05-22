All apartments in Lake Forest
21314 TUPELO Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21314 TUPELO Lane

21314 Tupelo Lane · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

21314 Tupelo Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful townhome with an amazing floor plan! End Unit. Spacious floor plan. Large living room with dining area perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets! 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space! HUGE balcony with direct access from both rooms! Close to the community pool/spa! Driveway plus 1 car garage with direct access to front entry. Close to shopping and freeways!Lots of guest parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21314 TUPELO Lane have any available units?
21314 TUPELO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21314 TUPELO Lane have?
Some of 21314 TUPELO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21314 TUPELO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21314 TUPELO Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21314 TUPELO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21314 TUPELO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21314 TUPELO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21314 TUPELO Lane does offer parking.
Does 21314 TUPELO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21314 TUPELO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21314 TUPELO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21314 TUPELO Lane has a pool.
Does 21314 TUPELO Lane have accessible units?
No, 21314 TUPELO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21314 TUPELO Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21314 TUPELO Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21314 TUPELO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21314 TUPELO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
