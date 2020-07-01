21311 Balsam Ln Unit #

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious Upper Unit Floorpan 2 Bed 2 Full Bath With One Car Attached Garage & Driveway Parking - Situated close to shopping, dining and entertainment in the community of Tierra Vista, this immaculate property features modern amenities, an open concept living space with tons of windows and natural light and central air. The spacious floor plan boasts 1300+ Sq. Ft. with dual masters, two baths, formal dining room, oversized balcony and attached 1 car garage. The living room offers new low maintenance wide plank engineered wood flooring and opens to the dining room and outdoor balcony overlooking the community grounds. The updated kitchen features a large eat-in breakfast area and is complete with updated cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom is spacious & airy with tons of natural light, private balcony, an en Suite master bath with vanities, a shower/tub combo and oversized closet. A secondary bedroom, full bath and laundry room complete the main level. The community also offers a private pool and spa. Close to superb area beaches and excellent schools, this one won't last long! Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. 12 month+ lease. Available for approximate move-in date of April 1 or Sooner. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5632338)