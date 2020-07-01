All apartments in Lake Forest
21311 Balsam Ln Unit #
21311 Balsam Ln Unit #

21311 Balsam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21311 Balsam Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Upper Unit Floorpan 2 Bed 2 Full Bath With One Car Attached Garage & Driveway Parking - Situated close to shopping, dining and entertainment in the community of Tierra Vista, this immaculate property features modern amenities, an open concept living space with tons of windows and natural light and central air. The spacious floor plan boasts 1300+ Sq. Ft. with dual masters, two baths, formal dining room, oversized balcony and attached 1 car garage. The living room offers new low maintenance wide plank engineered wood flooring and opens to the dining room and outdoor balcony overlooking the community grounds. The updated kitchen features a large eat-in breakfast area and is complete with updated cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom is spacious & airy with tons of natural light, private balcony, an en Suite master bath with vanities, a shower/tub combo and oversized closet. A secondary bedroom, full bath and laundry room complete the main level. The community also offers a private pool and spa. Close to superb area beaches and excellent schools, this one won't last long! Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. 12 month+ lease. Available for approximate move-in date of April 1 or Sooner. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5632338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # have any available units?
21311 Balsam Ln Unit # doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # have?
Some of 21311 Balsam Ln Unit #'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # currently offering any rent specials?
21311 Balsam Ln Unit # is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # pet-friendly?
No, 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # offer parking?
Yes, 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # offers parking.
Does 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # have a pool?
Yes, 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # has a pool.
Does 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # have accessible units?
No, 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # does not have accessible units.
Does 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # has units with dishwashers.
Does 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21311 Balsam Ln Unit # has units with air conditioning.

