21261 Calle Sendero
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

21261 Calle Sendero

21261 Calle Sendero · No Longer Available
Location

21261 Calle Sendero, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho Serrano

Tyler T. Roth
Regency Real Estate Brokers
949-903-2604
TylerTRoth@gmail.com
BRE# 02055220

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21261 Calle Sendero have any available units?
21261 Calle Sendero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 21261 Calle Sendero currently offering any rent specials?
21261 Calle Sendero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21261 Calle Sendero pet-friendly?
No, 21261 Calle Sendero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21261 Calle Sendero offer parking?
No, 21261 Calle Sendero does not offer parking.
Does 21261 Calle Sendero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21261 Calle Sendero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21261 Calle Sendero have a pool?
No, 21261 Calle Sendero does not have a pool.
Does 21261 Calle Sendero have accessible units?
No, 21261 Calle Sendero does not have accessible units.
Does 21261 Calle Sendero have units with dishwashers?
No, 21261 Calle Sendero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21261 Calle Sendero have units with air conditioning?
No, 21261 Calle Sendero does not have units with air conditioning.
