Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

21182 Jasmines Way

21182 Jasmines Way · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21182 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 21182 Jasmines Way · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! - Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest!

Come view this one of a kind one bedroom one bath property! The home boosts a spacious family room with high ceilings, a fireplace and vibrant walls. Make your way into the kitchen, you will find stainless steel appliances and ample granite counter-space along with a stainless less appliances. The property features lunette windows giving the home a vintage touch and a balcony, perfect for relaxing! The commodious bedroom is located on the second floor as well, and it features two closets with mirror sliding doors! The bathroom has a single vanity with granite counter-tops too, with beautiful mirror and light fixtures. The home has a one car garage and washer/ dryer included!

In the community you will find a pool and park!

DRE: 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21182 Jasmines Way have any available units?
21182 Jasmines Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21182 Jasmines Way have?
Some of 21182 Jasmines Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21182 Jasmines Way currently offering any rent specials?
21182 Jasmines Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21182 Jasmines Way pet-friendly?
No, 21182 Jasmines Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21182 Jasmines Way offer parking?
Yes, 21182 Jasmines Way does offer parking.
Does 21182 Jasmines Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21182 Jasmines Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21182 Jasmines Way have a pool?
Yes, 21182 Jasmines Way has a pool.
Does 21182 Jasmines Way have accessible units?
No, 21182 Jasmines Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21182 Jasmines Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21182 Jasmines Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21182 Jasmines Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21182 Jasmines Way does not have units with air conditioning.
