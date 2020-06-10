21182 Jasmines Way

Amenities

Come view this one of a kind one bedroom one bath property! The home boosts a spacious family room with high ceilings, a fireplace and vibrant walls. Make your way into the kitchen, you will find stainless steel appliances and ample granite counter-space along with a stainless less appliances. The property features lunette windows giving the home a vintage touch and a balcony, perfect for relaxing! The commodious bedroom is located on the second floor as well, and it features two closets with mirror sliding doors! The bathroom has a single vanity with granite counter-tops too, with beautiful mirror and light fixtures. The home has a one car garage and washer/ dryer included!



In the community you will find a pool and park!



DRE: 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772229)