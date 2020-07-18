21105 Paseo Vereda

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

RECENTLY UPDATED! Spacious pool home located in Serrano Park. 2,500sf 3BR & 2.5BA plus large bonus room. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling, formal dining room. Updated kitchen is open to cozy family room with fireplace which opens out to the entertainer's backyard with relaxing pool & spa. Upgrades include, newer windows, paint, wood flooring. Remodeled Kitchen has all new stainless appliances including a 5 burner Thermador gas cooktop, zephere vent, dishwasher, oven & microwave. Downstairs & hall bath has granite counter, newer mirrors, faucets, cabinets & toilet. Relaxing master overlooks the pool. New, extra quiet roll up garage door. Interior & Exterior Newly Painted. Backyard Fences replaced. Enjoy wonderful Serrano Park amenities which include, 2 pool areas, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, sand volleyball, playground, parks, greenbelts & walking/bike trails. Close to Irvine spectrum & toll road. For more Information Contact April Casanova 949-521-1514