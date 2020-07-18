All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:09 AM

21105 Paseo Vereda

21105 Paseo Vereda · No Longer Available
Location

21105 Paseo Vereda, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho Serrano

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
RECENTLY UPDATED! Spacious pool home located in Serrano Park. 2,500sf 3BR & 2.5BA plus large bonus room. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling, formal dining room. Updated kitchen is open to cozy family room with fireplace which opens out to the entertainer's backyard with relaxing pool & spa. Upgrades include, newer windows, paint, wood flooring. Remodeled Kitchen has all new stainless appliances including a 5 burner Thermador gas cooktop, zephere vent, dishwasher, oven & microwave. Downstairs & hall bath has granite counter, newer mirrors, faucets, cabinets & toilet. Relaxing master overlooks the pool. New, extra quiet roll up garage door. Interior & Exterior Newly Painted. Backyard Fences replaced. Enjoy wonderful Serrano Park amenities which include, 2 pool areas, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, sand volleyball, playground, parks, greenbelts & walking/bike trails. Close to Irvine spectrum & toll road. For more Information Contact April Casanova 949-521-1514

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21105 Paseo Vereda have any available units?
21105 Paseo Vereda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21105 Paseo Vereda have?
Some of 21105 Paseo Vereda's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21105 Paseo Vereda currently offering any rent specials?
21105 Paseo Vereda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21105 Paseo Vereda pet-friendly?
No, 21105 Paseo Vereda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21105 Paseo Vereda offer parking?
Yes, 21105 Paseo Vereda offers parking.
Does 21105 Paseo Vereda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21105 Paseo Vereda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21105 Paseo Vereda have a pool?
Yes, 21105 Paseo Vereda has a pool.
Does 21105 Paseo Vereda have accessible units?
No, 21105 Paseo Vereda does not have accessible units.
Does 21105 Paseo Vereda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21105 Paseo Vereda has units with dishwashers.
Does 21105 Paseo Vereda have units with air conditioning?
No, 21105 Paseo Vereda does not have units with air conditioning.
