20086 Champlain

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Wonderful quiet end unit located away from major street, beautiful house with white picket fence on the front. Enter the house you will see laminated floor though out the entire area. Classic fire place with great area for furniture in the living room, Down stair have a bedroom with lots space and cabinets. Garage with lots space and laundry area located on the corner of garage. Next to the garage is updated bathroom with tile floor. Other end of first floor is kitchen with window overlooking back backyard; kitchen is classic charming style next to great size dinning area combine with slide door help to bring lights in. Upstairs have a wonderful bridge connect both master room with second suite bedroom. The master bedroom is great size, with twin closet, and bright sun shine into the bathroom makes whole area shine. Second bedroom have wonderful bathroom with beautiful bathtub, and walk in closet. The back yard is large and ready for entertainment, with pathway to front gate. The house is near community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and just outside of community is tamarisk park which include play grounds basketball courts and baseball field. it's wonderful property in wonderful location, private, quiet, and charming. You do not want to miss it.