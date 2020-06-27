All apartments in Lake Forest
20086 Champlain

20086 Champlain · No Longer Available
Location

20086 Champlain, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful quiet end unit located away from major street, beautiful house with white picket fence on the front. Enter the house you will see laminated floor though out the entire area. Classic fire place with great area for furniture in the living room, Down stair have a bedroom with lots space and cabinets. Garage with lots space and laundry area located on the corner of garage. Next to the garage is updated bathroom with tile floor. Other end of first floor is kitchen with window overlooking back backyard; kitchen is classic charming style next to great size dinning area combine with slide door help to bring lights in. Upstairs have a wonderful bridge connect both master room with second suite bedroom. The master bedroom is great size, with twin closet, and bright sun shine into the bathroom makes whole area shine. Second bedroom have wonderful bathroom with beautiful bathtub, and walk in closet. The back yard is large and ready for entertainment, with pathway to front gate. The house is near community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and just outside of community is tamarisk park which include play grounds basketball courts and baseball field. it's wonderful property in wonderful location, private, quiet, and charming. You do not want to miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20086 Champlain have any available units?
20086 Champlain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 20086 Champlain have?
Some of 20086 Champlain's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20086 Champlain currently offering any rent specials?
20086 Champlain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20086 Champlain pet-friendly?
No, 20086 Champlain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 20086 Champlain offer parking?
Yes, 20086 Champlain offers parking.
Does 20086 Champlain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20086 Champlain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20086 Champlain have a pool?
Yes, 20086 Champlain has a pool.
Does 20086 Champlain have accessible units?
No, 20086 Champlain does not have accessible units.
Does 20086 Champlain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20086 Champlain has units with dishwashers.
Does 20086 Champlain have units with air conditioning?
No, 20086 Champlain does not have units with air conditioning.

