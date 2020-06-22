All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18992 Woodland Way

18992 Woodland Way
Location

18992 Woodland Way, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Corliss Realty
949-888-2676

This property has 2 master bedrooms each with a full bathroom, a bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom, a loft, re-glazed kitchen counters and master bathroom tub, 2-car attached direct access garage, a nice patio, grass…what more could you possibly ask for???

Well, here is more – how about brand-new flooring, freshly painted interior, brand new stove, dishwasher, oven and microwave! Even more, this wonderful home is in Portola Hills – just far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet close enough to things that matter. If that is not enough, the Association amenities are some of the best in the Saddleback Valley including a Jr. Olympic pool, spa, dry sauna, sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts and a clubhouse...whew! Concourse Park, with its tot lot, BBQ areas, and plenty of grass to enjoy kite flying or a game of catch and Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, featuring hiking and biking trails are walking distance away and are a great way to spend an afternoon with family or friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18992 Woodland Way have any available units?
18992 Woodland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 18992 Woodland Way have?
Some of 18992 Woodland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18992 Woodland Way currently offering any rent specials?
18992 Woodland Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18992 Woodland Way pet-friendly?
No, 18992 Woodland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18992 Woodland Way offer parking?
Yes, 18992 Woodland Way does offer parking.
Does 18992 Woodland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18992 Woodland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18992 Woodland Way have a pool?
Yes, 18992 Woodland Way has a pool.
Does 18992 Woodland Way have accessible units?
No, 18992 Woodland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18992 Woodland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18992 Woodland Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18992 Woodland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18992 Woodland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
