18992 Woodland Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

Corliss Realty

949-888-2676



This property has 2 master bedrooms each with a full bathroom, a bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom, a loft, re-glazed kitchen counters and master bathroom tub, 2-car attached direct access garage, a nice patio, grass…what more could you possibly ask for???



Well, here is more – how about brand-new flooring, freshly painted interior, brand new stove, dishwasher, oven and microwave! Even more, this wonderful home is in Portola Hills – just far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet close enough to things that matter. If that is not enough, the Association amenities are some of the best in the Saddleback Valley including a Jr. Olympic pool, spa, dry sauna, sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts and a clubhouse...whew! Concourse Park, with its tot lot, BBQ areas, and plenty of grass to enjoy kite flying or a game of catch and Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, featuring hiking and biking trails are walking distance away and are a great way to spend an afternoon with family or friends.