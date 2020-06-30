All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 5 2020

1886 Aliso Canyon Dr

1886 Aliso Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1886 Aliso Canyon Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW Property! BE the FIRST ONE to live in! This is a GATED community at Brookhaven at IronRidge single family home. This property has a beautiful canyon view with great privacy. It is upgraded with LED lights in every bedroom. excess cabinets for storage. This 5 bedroom with 5 bathroom residence features an open plan design, gourmet kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, relaxing California Room, upper stair bonus room for entertainment. Your new home will include upgraded stainless steel appliances, five burner gas range with hood, single wall oven, brand new dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. European quartz kitchen counters, beautiful backsplash and full backsplash at cooktop. Plenty of cabinets and all homes have convenient under cabinet task lighting. Stainless steel, double bowl, under mount sink with Kohler® Cruette pull down faucet in vibrant stainless finish. "The Ridge" community recreation center currently under construction resort style pool with beach entry, spa and splash pad. Family events with drop-short court and sports field. Poolside cabanas with BBQ's. Two kids playgrounds and lawn area. This IS MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr have any available units?
1886 Aliso Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr have?
Some of 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1886 Aliso Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr has a pool.
Does 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1886 Aliso Canyon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

