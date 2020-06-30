1886 Aliso Canyon Dr

Amenities

BRAND NEW Property! BE the FIRST ONE to live in! This is a GATED community at Brookhaven at IronRidge single family home. This property has a beautiful canyon view with great privacy. It is upgraded with LED lights in every bedroom. excess cabinets for storage. This 5 bedroom with 5 bathroom residence features an open plan design, gourmet kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, relaxing California Room, upper stair bonus room for entertainment. Your new home will include upgraded stainless steel appliances, five burner gas range with hood, single wall oven, brand new dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. European quartz kitchen counters, beautiful backsplash and full backsplash at cooktop. Plenty of cabinets and all homes have convenient under cabinet task lighting. Stainless steel, double bowl, under mount sink with Kohler® Cruette pull down faucet in vibrant stainless finish. "The Ridge" community recreation center currently under construction resort style pool with beach entry, spa and splash pad. Family events with drop-short court and sports field. Poolside cabanas with BBQ's. Two kids playgrounds and lawn area. This IS MUST SEE!