16 Torosa.

in unit laundry dishwasher pool microwave refrigerator

BRAND NEW single family house at Baker Ranch community in the Lake Forest. The house includes 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. There is one bedroom and one full bath oh the main floor, which is very convenient. Open kitchen to the big living room. Huge master bedroom and master bath. The California room allows you to enjoy a great outdoor life. All the appliances are ready to be used in the house, includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. There is no neighbors in the back of the house, so you can enjoy a good privacy. The environment of the community is very beautiful. There are three clubs with swimming pools in the community.