16 Seville

Most desirable Rivanna floor plan in the toll brothers crossing community within Baker Ranch. Open and bright home with no neighbors at your back. Downstairs bedroom and second floor loft are great for the whole family to enjoy. The home presents a perfect balance between convenience and comfort, offered as well-designed single-family home located near Baker Ranch's resort-style amenities, including Vista Swim Club, Promenade Park and the pedestrian bridge across Alton Parkway, giving you easy access to all the Baker Ranch has to offer. Vista Swim Club features a Junior Olympic pool, spa, covered outdoor kitchen, basketball half court, kid's play structures, barbecues and picnic tables. Promenade Park features walking paths, climbing walls, kid's play structures, hammocks, a large open lawn great for concerts or movies in the park, barbecues and picnic tables. With lush HOA-maintained front yards. Close to Orange County Great Park, Schools . Shopping centers are just minutes away. A perfect home for your family!