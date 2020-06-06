All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 Seville

16 Seville · No Longer Available
Location

16 Seville, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

pool
basketball court
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Most desirable Rivanna floor plan in the toll brothers crossing community within Baker Ranch. Open and bright home with no neighbors at your back. Downstairs bedroom and second floor loft are great for the whole family to enjoy. The home presents a perfect balance between convenience and comfort, offered as well-designed single-family home located near Baker Ranch's resort-style amenities, including Vista Swim Club, Promenade Park and the pedestrian bridge across Alton Parkway, giving you easy access to all the Baker Ranch has to offer. Vista Swim Club features a Junior Olympic pool, spa, covered outdoor kitchen, basketball half court, kid's play structures, barbecues and picnic tables. Promenade Park features walking paths, climbing walls, kid's play structures, hammocks, a large open lawn great for concerts or movies in the park, barbecues and picnic tables. With lush HOA-maintained front yards. Close to Orange County Great Park, Schools . Shopping centers are just minutes away. A perfect home for your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Seville have any available units?
16 Seville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 16 Seville have?
Some of 16 Seville's amenities include pool, basketball court, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Seville currently offering any rent specials?
16 Seville isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Seville pet-friendly?
No, 16 Seville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 16 Seville offer parking?
No, 16 Seville does not offer parking.
Does 16 Seville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Seville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Seville have a pool?
Yes, 16 Seville has a pool.
Does 16 Seville have accessible units?
No, 16 Seville does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Seville have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Seville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Seville have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Seville does not have units with air conditioning.
