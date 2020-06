Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Built 2016, great floor plan and location in the luxury Baker Ranch community with all facilities and amenities you and your family may need. Backyard is great for enjoying time with family. 2 car garage attached. Tankless water heater, water softener for the whole house, Almost new Washer Dryer and Refrigerator INCLUDED. Private location. Priced between $3400-$3550.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22166



(RLNE4520115)