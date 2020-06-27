Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool clubhouse bbq/grill refrigerator

Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator, Backyard is done! Located at the Crossing of Baker Ranch, built by the the prestigious Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers. The property located across from the park, and close to HOA amenities, tucked away in a private and quiet location. This single family home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage with one bedroom suite downstairs. The yard has also been completed. The Baker Ranch community has amenities including hiking, biking, pool, clubhouse, numerous parks, and BBQ areas. Short distance to Irvine spectrum, and easy access to 241 and 5 Hwy. Text 714-831-1800 for more details and for showings.