Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

15 Umbria

15 Umbria · No Longer Available
Location

15 Umbria, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator, Backyard is done! Located at the Crossing of Baker Ranch, built by the the prestigious Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers. The property located across from the park, and close to HOA amenities, tucked away in a private and quiet location. This single family home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage with one bedroom suite downstairs. The yard has also been completed. The Baker Ranch community has amenities including hiking, biking, pool, clubhouse, numerous parks, and BBQ areas. Short distance to Irvine spectrum, and easy access to 241 and 5 Hwy. Text 714-831-1800 for more details and for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Umbria have any available units?
15 Umbria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 15 Umbria have?
Some of 15 Umbria's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Umbria currently offering any rent specials?
15 Umbria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Umbria pet-friendly?
No, 15 Umbria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 15 Umbria offer parking?
Yes, 15 Umbria offers parking.
Does 15 Umbria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Umbria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Umbria have a pool?
Yes, 15 Umbria has a pool.
Does 15 Umbria have accessible units?
No, 15 Umbria does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Umbria have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Umbria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Umbria have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Umbria does not have units with air conditioning.
