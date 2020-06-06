15 Rue Du Parc

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Nestled in a prime, corner courtyard location, this beautiful home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with an enchanting patio that welcomes outdoor living and entertaining. The open layout of the main level features a remodeled kitchen with trey ceiling and recessed lighting, tumbled stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, a cozy living room with a fireplace and a separate dining area. The upper level boasts a large master suite with walk-in closet and 2 spacious secondary bedrooms w/mirrored wardrobe closet doors. All bathrooms have been updated and upgraded. Rich wood laminate flooring, newer upgraded carpet, custom baseboards and crown molding, wainscoting, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, custom paint colors, upgraded hardware, added under stairs storage with lighting and newer appliances, water heater and toilets. 2 car garage with storage and driveway. True pride of ownership. All you have to do is move-in and unpack. Enjoy the community pool and spa and the abundance of Foothill Ranch amenities featuring numerous parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping, dining and entertainment. Award winning schools.