Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 Rue Du Parc

15 Rue Du Parc · No Longer Available
Location

15 Rue Du Parc, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestled in a prime, corner courtyard location, this beautiful home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with an enchanting patio that welcomes outdoor living and entertaining. The open layout of the main level features a remodeled kitchen with trey ceiling and recessed lighting, tumbled stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, a cozy living room with a fireplace and a separate dining area. The upper level boasts a large master suite with walk-in closet and 2 spacious secondary bedrooms w/mirrored wardrobe closet doors. All bathrooms have been updated and upgraded. Rich wood laminate flooring, newer upgraded carpet, custom baseboards and crown molding, wainscoting, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, custom paint colors, upgraded hardware, added under stairs storage with lighting and newer appliances, water heater and toilets. 2 car garage with storage and driveway. True pride of ownership. All you have to do is move-in and unpack. Enjoy the community pool and spa and the abundance of Foothill Ranch amenities featuring numerous parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping, dining and entertainment. Award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Rue Du Parc have any available units?
15 Rue Du Parc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 15 Rue Du Parc have?
Some of 15 Rue Du Parc's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Rue Du Parc currently offering any rent specials?
15 Rue Du Parc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Rue Du Parc pet-friendly?
No, 15 Rue Du Parc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 15 Rue Du Parc offer parking?
Yes, 15 Rue Du Parc does offer parking.
Does 15 Rue Du Parc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Rue Du Parc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Rue Du Parc have a pool?
Yes, 15 Rue Du Parc has a pool.
Does 15 Rue Du Parc have accessible units?
No, 15 Rue Du Parc does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Rue Du Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Rue Du Parc has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Rue Du Parc have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Rue Du Parc does not have units with air conditioning.
