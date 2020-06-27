134 Primrose

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Best priced beautiful single family home in the gated new community of Camden Square in Foothill Ranch! It built in 2017, features 4 BR plus a bonus room, 3.5 BA, two stories w/ main floor bed & bath. This gorgeous home offers rich upgrades including plantation shutters and premier layered shades, recess lights throughout the house, ceiling fans in every room, gourmet kitchen w/ beautiful granite counter tops and mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliance, white wood cabinetry, and huge center island open to the great room. Two big glass sliding doors make the living room and kitchen brightly lit. The versatile plan offers a downstairs BR attached to a full BA w/ shower, also an extra guest power room at the entry. Two spacious secondary BRs upstairs share one BA. Large master suite w/ dual sinks, walk-in closet, soaking tub w/ upgraded mosaic wrap-around and attached shower, separate upper-level loft area – perfectly suited for a home office, library or play area. Upstairs laundry room w/ sink and lots of cabinets. 2 car garage, and low maintenance back & side yard w/ artificial grass. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. Enjoy the resort style community pool with a cozy fireplace, built in bbq and a tot lot. Great location w/ walking distance to big shopping centers w/ restaurants, supermarket and different types of brand name stores. Conveniently close to the award-winning schools, library, famous Sports Park, the 241 toll road, Irvine Spectrum Center and the 5 Fwy.