128 Bryce run

Lovely open concept home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a Luxury Outdoor Living Space which perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining and family events. An impressive foyer showcasing staircase that climbs up a soaring 20 ft entry. Gourmet kitchen with desirable center island and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas cook-top, hood, double wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. Private bedroom, a convenient full bath, and extra storage space on the first floor. Loft provides an alternate entertainment space central to the second, can be an optional 5th bedroom. Our gated community features luxury California courtyard living with a double-wide paved entrance into your own private driveway residence and Cul-de-sac. The "Cove" resort-style clubhouse features Pool and Spas, Cabanas, BBQ, Private Meeting Rooms and Lawn Event Area.