Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

128 Bryce run

128 Bryce Run · (626) 592-8589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Bryce Run, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely open concept home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a Luxury Outdoor Living Space which perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining and family events. An impressive foyer showcasing staircase that climbs up a soaring 20 ft entry. Gourmet kitchen with desirable center island and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas cook-top, hood, double wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. Private bedroom, a convenient full bath, and extra storage space on the first floor. Loft provides an alternate entertainment space central to the second, can be an optional 5th bedroom. Our gated community features luxury California courtyard living with a double-wide paved entrance into your own private driveway residence and Cul-de-sac. The "Cove" resort-style clubhouse features Pool and Spas, Cabanas, BBQ, Private Meeting Rooms and Lawn Event Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Bryce run have any available units?
128 Bryce run has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Bryce run have?
Some of 128 Bryce run's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Bryce run currently offering any rent specials?
128 Bryce run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Bryce run pet-friendly?
No, 128 Bryce run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 128 Bryce run offer parking?
No, 128 Bryce run does not offer parking.
Does 128 Bryce run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Bryce run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Bryce run have a pool?
Yes, 128 Bryce run has a pool.
Does 128 Bryce run have accessible units?
No, 128 Bryce run does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Bryce run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Bryce run has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Bryce run have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Bryce run does not have units with air conditioning.
