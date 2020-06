Amenities

stainless steel pool playground basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This beautiful home located in one of the most desirable communities in orange county. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, LG washer and driers are included.

The communities offers 3 clubhouses, the Vista Swim club, the Oaks tennis park, Borrego trail, promenade park, junior olympic pool, wading pool, spa ,outdoor BBQ, basketball ball courts, tennis & handball courts, tot lots, playgrounds, hiking, biking trails, and so much more!