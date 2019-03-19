478 Calle Cadiz

Amenities

This lovely Majorca manor has 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer inside the manor. Kitchen has been updated and opened to the living room flooring is ceramic tile through out the manor. Parking is close plus you can park on the street for even closer access. This senior community has a resort style atmosphere with a 27 hole golf course, par 3 course, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, tennis, over 250 social clubs and so much more. Very close to shopping, medical services and hospital. Laguna Beach is only 10 miles away which has award winning restaurants and art galleries to enjoy. Come and see for yourself how great living is in Laguna Woods.