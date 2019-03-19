All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 478 Calle Cadiz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
478 Calle Cadiz
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

478 Calle Cadiz

478 Calle Cadiz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

478 Calle Cadiz, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This lovely Majorca manor has 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer inside the manor. Kitchen has been updated and opened to the living room flooring is ceramic tile through out the manor. Parking is close plus you can park on the street for even closer access. This senior community has a resort style atmosphere with a 27 hole golf course, par 3 course, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, tennis, over 250 social clubs and so much more. Very close to shopping, medical services and hospital. Laguna Beach is only 10 miles away which has award winning restaurants and art galleries to enjoy. Come and see for yourself how great living is in Laguna Woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 Calle Cadiz have any available units?
478 Calle Cadiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 478 Calle Cadiz have?
Some of 478 Calle Cadiz's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Calle Cadiz currently offering any rent specials?
478 Calle Cadiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Calle Cadiz pet-friendly?
No, 478 Calle Cadiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 478 Calle Cadiz offer parking?
Yes, 478 Calle Cadiz offers parking.
Does 478 Calle Cadiz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 478 Calle Cadiz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Calle Cadiz have a pool?
Yes, 478 Calle Cadiz has a pool.
Does 478 Calle Cadiz have accessible units?
No, 478 Calle Cadiz does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Calle Cadiz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 478 Calle Cadiz has units with dishwashers.
Does 478 Calle Cadiz have units with air conditioning?
No, 478 Calle Cadiz does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College