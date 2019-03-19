3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful,highly upgraded spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Laguna Woods with attached garage! - Beautiful, highly upgraded single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in Laguna Woods; offering Southern California's best resort amenities. Privately located at an end of a cul-de-sac, with a long driveway. Brand new wood laminate flooring and plush carpet throughout. Remodeled kitchen includes corian counter tops, cherry wood cabinetry and top of the line appliances. Bonus enclosed sun room with roll up blinds for privacy or enjoy the cool views. Enjoy your music with surround sound speakers in large living room. One car attached direct access garage Laguna Woods is a restricted community for senior living. The Village is recreational-focused with high quality services. Amenities include 2 professional golf courses with a newer 19 restaurant and lounge. Guard gated, resident bus transportation, 3 state of the art fitness centers, American Contract Bridge League Room, 5 swimming pools, 10 court tennis complex, equestrian center, enjoy 814-seat theater, 250 clubs, computer classes etc. etc.! Application must also be approved by HOA, $170 fee to tenant Las Flores Model - Gate 7



(RLNE4579984)