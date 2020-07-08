Amenities

An outstanding opportunity to live within the prestigious Bear Brand Stoney Pointe Community! This home has been recently beautifully upgraded! Shows like a model! This residence features a main floor family room with custom entertainment, a gourmet kitchen,vaulted ceilings, dual sided fireplace, skylights, a possible second family room contiguous to the kitchen and an inside laundry room. The upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a very spacious master suite with an additional loft/study area. This end unit town home truly shows open and spacious, light and bright! In addition, a very private rear yard area, as well as a 2 car attached garage with direct access. Excellent proximity to Association pool and spa area. The community offers off street parking for guests and is walking distance to the numerous shops and restaurants of the Ocean Ranch Shopping Center, including the Cinepolis movie theater and Trader Joes! Only Minutes away from the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton and the Monarch Beach Resorts. The Dana Point Harbor and restaurants and shops of the Lantern District are also minutes away. An outstanding opportunity to live close to the ocean in the outstanding community of Laguna Niguel.