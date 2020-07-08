All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

93 Stoney

93 Stoney Pt · No Longer Available
Location

93 Stoney Pt, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
An outstanding opportunity to live within the prestigious Bear Brand Stoney Pointe Community! This home has been recently beautifully upgraded! Shows like a model! This residence features a main floor family room with custom entertainment, a gourmet kitchen,vaulted ceilings, dual sided fireplace, skylights, a possible second family room contiguous to the kitchen and an inside laundry room. The upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a very spacious master suite with an additional loft/study area. This end unit town home truly shows open and spacious, light and bright! In addition, a very private rear yard area, as well as a 2 car attached garage with direct access. Excellent proximity to Association pool and spa area. The community offers off street parking for guests and is walking distance to the numerous shops and restaurants of the Ocean Ranch Shopping Center, including the Cinepolis movie theater and Trader Joes! Only Minutes away from the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton and the Monarch Beach Resorts. The Dana Point Harbor and restaurants and shops of the Lantern District are also minutes away. An outstanding opportunity to live close to the ocean in the outstanding community of Laguna Niguel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Stoney have any available units?
93 Stoney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Stoney have?
Some of 93 Stoney's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Stoney currently offering any rent specials?
93 Stoney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Stoney pet-friendly?
No, 93 Stoney is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 93 Stoney offer parking?
Yes, 93 Stoney offers parking.
Does 93 Stoney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Stoney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Stoney have a pool?
Yes, 93 Stoney has a pool.
Does 93 Stoney have accessible units?
No, 93 Stoney does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Stoney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Stoney has units with dishwashers.

